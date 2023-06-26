LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a shooting on Monday evening in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Maj. Nick Owen said police responded to a shooting at South 26th and West Madison streets around 7:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, which was outdoors.
"At this point, suspects are at large," Owen said. "This occurred in broad daylight in a heavily traffic area, so I'm pretty confident there are witnesses."
15 minutes earlier, a man was killed at a gas station on West Broadway. Owen said police don't believe the two killings were connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.