LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two counties late Tuesday night.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, it started just before midnight. A state trooper from the post in Versailles stopped a 2004 Toyota on Interstate 65 Northbound in Jackson County. As the trooper approached the car — driven by 18-year-old Andrew Moore from Clarksville — it took off.
The trooper followed the car as it continued into Bartholomew County. Police said Moore exited I-65 at exit at Columbus then collided with another car that was headed westbound on State Road 46. The driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
Police said Moore ran from the crash scene but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
