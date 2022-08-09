LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend.
According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month.
His sister Rachel says there is just no way he was going to turn his back on people in need. Though he lived in Perry County, he went to Knott County Central High School and so many people he knew there lost everything in the flood late last month. She said Aaron worked tirelessly for three days to help.
But on Aug. 2, something didn't feel right. He said his arms were feeling numb. Back home, later that night, things got progressively worse. He stopped breathing and CPR wasn't working.
Aaron was airlifted to UK, but the damage was already too severe, and on Aug. 5, doctors had no choice but to pronounce him dead as a ventilator did his breathing for him. On Monday, Aaron Crawford's body was brought home by a law enforcement procession; a suggestion from the Perry County sheriff who thought of him as a hero.
"They said his heart was beating itself because he had such a strong heart, but they said they couldn't ... he wouldn't breathe," said Rachel Crawford. "His lungs weren't working. His brain wouldn't tell his lungs to work. He was an organ donor, so we decided to donate his organs and they gave him a hero's walk. It meant so much to us, but it was still difficult."
Three days later, Rachel shared intimate details about the final moments of her brother's life -- including his last words. They were, "I love you, mom."
It's something he said a lot, according to Rachel.
