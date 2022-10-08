LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were airlifted to the hospital after an accident involving two semi trucks on Interstate 71 in Carroll County.
KSP Troopers were called to the accident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near the 44 mile marker on I-71 in Carroll County.
Police believe a 2009 Freightliner was slowing down in the right lane to exit off the roadway onto the shoulder, when a 2016 Freightliner semi rear-ended it.
Police said the 2016 semi, which was unable to avoid hitting the other semi, then went into the median and hit a cable barrier.
The driver of the 2016 semi and a passenger were airlifted to an area hospital, according to KSP. Their injuries were not immediately known.
The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
