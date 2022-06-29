LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after a boat chase in Madison, Indiana.
Police arrested brothers Stephan and Evan Meyer, both in their 40s. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Madison police said several men were climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant.
Officers followed and arrested Evan Meyer. But police said Stephan Mayer got into a boat, rammed the dock and pulled away toward Hanover Beach.
A fisherman was in the area and helped police find him. Both men were charged with public intoxication.
Police said the boat is owned by a family member and was taken for evidence.
