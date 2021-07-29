LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new liquor store in Jeffersonville is home to southern Indiana's first bourbon tasting lounge.
The Ridge Liquors celebrated its official grand opening Thursday.
The store, owned by two brothers, features hand-selected bourbons, wine, craft beer and spirits along with the tasting lounge.
"We really wanted to set an atmosphere where people felt comfortable," said Jim Ward, co-owner of The Ridge Liquors. "Not just your standard, ordinary liquor store, something that would almost be considered a destination, allow people the opportunity to shop, not just come in and pick up a six pack — but to browse and learn more about the different products."
The Ridge Liquors is open seven days a week.
