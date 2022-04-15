LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two small tornadoes have been confirmed in Spencer County from the storms Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service in Louisville said a damage survey team found evidence of EF-0 tornadoes in the Meadow Lakes subdivision and the other on Plum Creek Road. Both had estimated wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour.
This brings the total to six confirmed tornadoes in the WDRB viewing area from Wednesday. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southern Jefferson County in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. Two more EF-1 tornadoes moved through Shelby County, and an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in LaRue County.
Damage surveys continue in Spencer, Hart and Marion Counties on Friday.
This story may be updated.
Close
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage near a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage near a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Related stories: Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.