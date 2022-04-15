NWS LOUISVILLE - DAMAGE SURVEY 4-15-2022.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two small tornadoes have been confirmed in Spencer County from the storms Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said a damage survey team found evidence of EF-0 tornadoes in the Meadow Lakes subdivision and the other on Plum Creek Road. Both had estimated wind speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

This brings the total to six confirmed tornadoes in the WDRB viewing area from Wednesday. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in southern Jefferson County in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. Two more EF-1 tornadoes moved through Shelby County, and an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in LaRue County.

Damage surveys continue in Spencer, Hart and Marion Counties on Friday.

This story may be updated.

