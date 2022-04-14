The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Next, take a walk around your house and look at the shingles, checking to see if they are lined flat, have cracks or any damage. Bryant said high winds can cause the seal of the shingles on a roof to break but not blow off, and there may be damage homeowners can't see on their own.
"I always tell people shingles aren't waterproof. They're designed to shed water," Bryant said. "So, if you break that seal, the next time we get a wind-driven rain, you're more likely to get water up underneath your shingles and find its way in the house."
He also suggested homeowners look at their roof as a whole to see if it looks like it's sagging or dropping. If so, they may want to contact their insurance company or a local roofer. Bryant said having a professional put a second set of eyes on your roof isn't a bad idea.
"We love going out and doing consultations," he said. "We work with local insurance companies."
Pictured: threatening storm clouds near the Fern Creek Kroger on April 13, 2022. (Robin Vassie).
Severe Storms move through Kentuckiana on April 13, 2022
Pictured: threatening storm clouds near the Fern Creek Kroger on April 13, 2022. (Robin Vassie).
Pictured: threatening storm clouds approach Rineyville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Greg Thompson).
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows storm damage in Brandenburg, Ky. (Beverly Colasanti)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged tree in a yard in Guston, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Toby Graham)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening clouds in the western sky over Hodgenville, Ky. (WDRB photo)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged shed in a yard in Freetown, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Susan Mellencamp)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Big Clifty, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Valerie Howard)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Shepherdsville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Kelsie Lang)
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Brooks, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Steven Snow)
Pictured: a downed tree rests on top of a garage in Brandenburg, Ky., on April 13, 2022, after severe storms moved through the area. (Beverly Colasanti)
This photo dated April 13, 2022, shows a tree down outside apartments in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Alanna Kerr)
Pictured: threatening clouds above the Kroger shopping center in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Rhonda Jackman)
Pictured: threatening storm clouds over the Preston Village Mobile Home Park in Louisville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Lisa Vincent)
Pictured: threatening clouds near Beulah Church Road, about a half-mile from the Gene Snyder in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Scott Roberts via Facebook)
But, Bryant said, not every issue — like shingle replacement — requires the entire roof to be replaced.
"When you have storms like this, you'll have companies come in town," he said. "They're coming in town because there's an influx of damage and they're gonna get business from it. And then when they're done, they'll leave and that leaves the homeowners with no one to call if they have issues in the future."
Bryant added that using a reputable, local company is the best bet for homeowners.
"Have them come out, take a look and reevaluate," he said.
Bryant said roofs are designed to be on homes long-term and, just like your car, you do routine maintenance to make sure you get the most out of that vehicle. You'll want to do the same with your roof.
