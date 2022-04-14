LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms and at least four EF-1 tornadoes rolled through the Louisville area Wednesday night, leaving trees uprooted, fences torn apart and homes damaged.

Now, some homeowners might be wondering whether they should be concerned about their roof. Local roofing contractors said if a neighborhood felt the high winds, they may want to check for damage.

Chase Bryant, residential operations manager for Deer Park Roofing Inc. in Louisville, shared some tips for homeowners when it comes to surveying possible damage.

First, Bryant suggests going up into your attic to check for water stains or any other kind of damage.

Next, take a walk around your house and look at the shingles, checking to see if they are lined flat, have cracks or any damage. Bryant said high winds can cause the seal of the shingles on a roof to break but not blow off, and there may be damage homeowners can't see on their own.

"I always tell people shingles aren't waterproof. They're designed to shed water," Bryant said. "So, if you break that seal, the next time we get a wind-driven rain, you're more likely to get water up underneath your shingles and find its way in the house."

He also suggested homeowners look at their roof as a whole to see if it looks like it's sagging or dropping. If so, they may want to contact their insurance company or a local roofer. Bryant said having a professional put a second set of eyes on your roof isn't a bad idea.

"We love going out and doing consultations," he said. "We work with local insurance companies."

But, Bryant said, not every issue — like shingle replacement — requires the entire roof to be replaced. 

"When you have storms like this, you'll have companies come in town," he said. "They're coming in town because there's an influx of damage and they're gonna get business from it. And then when they're done, they'll leave and that leaves the homeowners with no one to call if they have issues in the future."

Bryant added that using a reputable, local company is the best bet for homeowners.

"Have them come out, take a look and reevaluate," he said.

Bryant said roofs are designed to be on homes long-term and, just like your car, you do routine maintenance to make sure you get the most out of that vehicle. You'll want to do the same with your roof.

