LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana police officers injured in a shooting early Sunday that left a suspect dead have been released from the hospital.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The officers were shot during an exchange of gunfire with Anthony Richmond, 29, of West Baden Springs, Indiana, following a traffic stop on State Road 37 in Mitchell just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Indiana State Police said Richmond fled on foot from officers as they were trying to handcuff him following the discovery of narcotics in his car, which police had stopped for a traffic violation.
When officers caught up with Richmond, he resisted arrest before he pulled a handgun and fired at the officers “at point blank-range,” state police said Sunday in a news release.
In a later update that identified Richmond and the officers, the agency said preliminary findings indicate Richmond “fired several rounds at the officers while they were physically apprehending him."
Rhoades and Anderson were wounded by the gunfire, but at least one of them was able to return fire, fatally wounding Richmond, state police said.
Rhoades suffered two gunshot wounds and was released Sunday from an Indianapolis hospital, while Anderson was stable at a hospital Sunday with a single gunshot wound. He has since been released, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day.
Day said in a statement that both officers “will make full recoveries.” He said Sunday's shooting highlights the dangers officers face every day.
“I am mindful that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one. The lives of many people were affected by a senseless criminal act," he added.
Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which was captured on the officers’ body cameras. The agency said its investigators were reviewing that footage.
