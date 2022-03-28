JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two JCPS teachers were reassigned to administrative duties at a bus compound after using inappropriate and racially insensitive language in front of a classroom of 7th graders at Carrithers Middle School two weeks ago.
A student in the classroom recorded nearly 10 minutes of the confrontation on her school-issued iPad. In the video, two teachers are heard yelling at the classroom.
"Don't turn around and look like that's something f****** new, cause it's not. I get called a n**** everyday," said one teacher.
"I'm all for being nice and having fun, but when you all start treating me like s*** it's going the same way," said the other teacher.
As the video goes on, the first teacher repeatedly uses a racial slur.
"You get called a n**** or you get called a c******. I get called a n**** everyday," said the teacher.
The same teacher continues on.
"You can go home and tell your parents that too because I'm using it in context because that's the s*** that comes out of your all's mouths."
As the situation escalated, an anonymous student said that's when she hit record on her iPad.
"When things get out of hand, I just you know, some things need to be recorded in case something happens," said the student.
The student said kids in the classroom were talking loudly, and one threw a book across the room.
The student showed her mom the video after school. Her mom, Cheri Allen, brought the video to JCPS administrators' attention.
"They were appalled," said Allen.
Both teachers are currently assigned to administrative duties at a bus compound as JCPS investigates the situation.
"Being educators, they could have used a very different vocabulary and gotten their message across very different," said Allen.
Both Allen and her daughter described it as a scary situation to happen in a classroom.
"I don't think I'd be comfortable in the same room as them," said Allen's daughter.
"It made me want to protect my daughter more, when I thought she was in a place protecting her," said Allen.
Allen said she doesn't think either teacher should lose their job, but there should be additional consequences for both educators.
"Something to help them deal with children from different social backgrounds, something to deal with students who have behavioral issues or something like that," said Allen. "I just wish they would focus on making it better."
JCPS declined WDRB's request for an interview because the investigation is ongoing.
In a letter sent home to parents after the incident, the principal said:
Dear Carrithers Families,
Carrithers strives to be a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can confront differences in a respectful manner. When incidents happen that might contradict those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you so you have the latest information.
It came to our attention that an audio recording has surfaced involving two teachers at our school. Its contents include teachers using inappropriate and racially insensitive language. We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we will be reviewing this matter, and we will be following JCPS policies and procedures in that process.
Thank you for entrusting your child with us at Carrithers Middle School. If you have any concerns or questions about your student, you can contact me at 502-485-8224.
Respectfully,
Dr. Denise Franklin-Williams, Principal
Carrithers Middle School
