LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Bardstown, Kentucky, residents have been indicted for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.
Neal Scott Stone, 47, and Keely Logsdon, 39, were charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams of cocaine between March 7 to June 24 this year, according to a Wednesday news release.
Stone was also charged with possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing over 500 grams of cocaine and over 40 grams of fentanyl on June 24.
They both recently made initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. They both remain in federal custody.
According to a news release, both Nelson County residents could face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
