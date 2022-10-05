LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway near I-64 early Wednesday that caused traffic delays during the morning commute.
It happened around 7 a.m. That's when Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-265 near I-64, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near the Middletown Eastwood exit. Two people were taken to the hospital with "minor injuries" according to the release.
All northbound lanes of the Snyder were shut down while crews worked to clear the scene, causing traffic to back up as far as Billtown Road.
The interstate reopened at around 8:30 a.m. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
