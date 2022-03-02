LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died Wednesday night in a crash outside Salem, Indiana.
Police said a pickup truck was heading west on State Road 60 when it slammed into another truck heading the other way. Then, a third truck slammed into the first truck.
The driver of the first truck died at the scene, and the driver of the second truck died on the way to the hospital. The third driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Indiana State Police is investigating.
