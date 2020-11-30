LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRB) -- Two Shively Police officers are being sued after a police chase turned fatal.
The lawsuit claims wrongful death and that the officers involved in the chase were reckless. It also claims the officers should not have been involved in the chase because of department policy.
This stems from an incident back in July when Shively Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call. The department said two suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase and crashed into a car on Dixie Highway.
Two people died in the crash.
Guy Brison Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. A juvenile was also arrested in the case.
Related Stories:
- Suspect in stolen truck charged with 2 counts of murder after fatal crash in Shively
- Authorities identify woman killed in 3-car crash during police chase in Shively
- Police chase in Shively ends with 3 crashed vehicles, 2 dead, suspect on the run
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.