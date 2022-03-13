LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville changed in a matter of minutes the night police killed Breonna Taylor. A top-to-bottom investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, the creation of Breonna's Law, banning no-knock warrants and several policy revisions.
The March 13, 2020 raid that resulted in Taylor's death brought rage to the city. But, two years later to the day, those still fighting for justice for Taylor said promises made by the city have not been kept, and work still needs to be done.
"What does justice for Breonna Taylor look like, to me? It is changing policies," community organizer Tyra Thomas-Walker said. "It is changing legislation that displays equity for all."
Two years have passed and the city looks different after Taylor's death. Changes have come to LMPD and city policies and procedures, such as the banning of no-knock warrants and the required use of body cameras — changes dubbed Breonna's Law. The creation of a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meant to police the police and the hiring of the city's first independent inspector general. A $12 million wrongful death settlement between the city and Taylor's family.
But not all of the changes Mayor Greg Fischer claims to have happened are being executed, according to Thomas-Walker.
"The things that he has in place, have not been implemented," she said. "That's what I'm waiting on."
Thomas-Walker said one of those changes not made is having social workers on the scene of 911 calls related to mental health. The city issued a contract for a pilot program, but she said it hasn't started.
"We just don't want on paper, put it into action," she said. "Everything that you promised the community and the family of Breonna Taylor."
Fischer issued a statement on Sunday marking two years since Taylor's death, saying "Today marks 2 years since the tragic death of Breonna Taylor. At Metro Government, we continue to push forward with our work to create a stronger, more unified, more equitable and just city. That is how we ensure this type of tragedy never happens again."
The statement came after Fischer provided an update on Friday sharing the changes he said the city has made in the two years since Taylor's death.
"The events of 2020 showed us we must do more, must invest more and move more quickly. And that's what we've been doing ever since," he said.
When asked whether she thought there would still be discussion about what has and hasn't changed in Louisville since Taylor's death, Thomas-Walker said "yes."
"I knew we would still be here having this conversation about what has and has not changed because we have a mayor who is afraid to do his job," she said.
