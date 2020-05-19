LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jail officials say 20 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Grayson County Detention Center in Kentucky.
The inmates are not showing any symptoms and are being housed in a quarantined area at the jail, according to jail officials.
They say there is no indication that the virus has spread outside the area. Jail officials told WDRB News the inmates who have tested positive for the virus were brought in from another facility, which was not disclosed.
The Grayson County Detention Center isn't the first jail in the state to report positive cases of the respiratory virus. Two inmates tested positive at Louisville Metro Corrections last week, while several employees and corrections officers have also tested positive.
Last week, there were at least 400 positive cases of the virus and three virus-related deaths reported among inmates and staff at the Green River Correctional Complex in western Kentucky. Attorneys for some inmates at the jail have filed lawsuits for them to be released from the prison amid the outbreak.
