LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Louisville Metro Corrections.
FOP spokesperson Tracy Dotson confirmed that at least two inmates are infected with the virus. On May 5, at least 16 corrections officers had tested positive for COVID-19, but this is the first time inmates at the jail have been diagnosed.
Inmate populations have been vulnerable during the pandemic, including in Kentucky. The Green River Corrections Complex in Muhlenburg County has more than 400 COVID-19 cases reported from staff and inmates.
Some inmates have filed suit against Kevin Mazza, the Green River warden, asking judges to order their release as a result of “cruel and unusual punishment.” They claim there is inadequate hygiene and social distancing, which they argue puts their lives at risk.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
