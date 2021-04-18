LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while riding a moped on the Watterson Expressway late Saturday night.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-264 west, near Newburg Road.
The driver, later identified as Aaron Henderson, 20, was driving a moped on I-264 west when he was struck by a vehicle, Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
Henderson was not wearing a helmet, Smiley said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.