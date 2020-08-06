LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Kentucky State Fair will be limited to participants only, which means no food vendors or guest entertainment will be allowed.
Spectators will not be allowed.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the state fair board has decided for safety reasons to limit the event to participants only. Food vendors will also be prohibited.
The fair was scheduled to be held Aug. 20-30.
Earlier this summer, Beshear had approved a state fair plan that would have required masks for staff, physical distancing for Midway queuing and reductions of livestock show entries of up to 82 percent. However, Kentucky has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, prompting the governor to mandate masks, close bars and reduce restaurant capacity.
The state recorded a record of 979 COVID-19 cases on July 19, and since that day, the seven-day average number of daily cases has remained above 500. Before July, the daily number of cases has risen above 500 only once, on May 5.
In recent days, however, the number of daily cases appears to have reached a plateau, and Beshear has said the mask mandate has prevented the kind of exponential spike in cases that some other states have experience.
