LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The numbers are out, and the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships generated an estimated economic impact of nearly $82 million for Lexington and the surrounding areas, according to a news release.
The championship was held at the Keeneland Race Course this past Nov. 4-5.
A University of Louisville study indicates that this is the second-highest impact recorded in Breeder's Cup history, followed by a record set in 2017 at California's Del Mar racetrack in 2017.
According to the news release, the 2022 Breeders' Cup also generated global wagering of $189.1 million, which was the highest in the history of the Breeders' Cup. It was also 3.4% higher than the prior record of $189.2 million, which was set in 2021.
The UofL study cited what it said were a number of economic benefits of the Breeders' Cup. Those cited economic benefits included:
- $30.5 million in on-track spending. That included wagering, concessions, parking and merchandise.
- $30.6 million in spending on hotels, retailers, food and drink, transportation and off-track entertainment.
- $10 million in track improvement investments for the Keeneland Race Course, with $7.5 million in labor and material costs generated by the projects boosting the Lexington economy by an estimated $17.5 million.
- $900,000 in state and local tax revenues and $5.3 million in federal tax revenues.
"When the Breeders' Cup comes to town, Lexington has the opportunity to step into the international spotlight and demonstrate why we are known as the Horse Capital of the World," Lexington Linda Gorton said, in a statement. "Clearly, we're home to the best track in the world, Keeneland, and to the best Thoroughbreds. However, the Breeders' Cup is about much more than bragging rights. The event has a significant economic impact that helps our hotels, our restaurants and our entire community."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.