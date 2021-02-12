LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday morning in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Deshawn Duncan was shot and killed in the 10000 block of Greenfield Woods Circle, near Terry Road and West Pages Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
Duncan was pronounced dead on scene of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said Thursday they believe they have accounted for all parties involved.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
