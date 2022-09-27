Powerball generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! 

A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. 

Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. 

The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29 with the Powerball number 14. 

Someone won $1 million off a ticket in Laurel, while another lottery player scored $100,000 in Greenwood.  

Two players also won $50,000 from tickets purchased in Indianapolis and Edinburgh. 

The Hoosier Lottery advises ticket holders to keep their tickets in a secure place and call them at 1-800-955-6886 if you believe you have a winning ticket. They also say lottery winners should consider meeting with a financial advisor. 

