LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.
Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29 with the Powerball number 14.
Someone won $1 million off a ticket in Laurel, while another lottery player scored $100,000 in Greenwood.
Two players also won $50,000 from tickets purchased in Indianapolis and Edinburgh.
The Hoosier Lottery advises ticket holders to keep their tickets in a secure place and call them at 1-800-955-6886 if you believe you have a winning ticket. They also say lottery winners should consider meeting with a financial advisor.
