LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Metro Corrections officers were injured in assaults this weekend, according to Steve Durham, Assistant Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Durham said the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, when a corrections officer's hand was injured from a "disruptive inmate."
On Saturday around 1:45 a.m., the same inmate injured another correction's officer's hand. Durham says the inmate was placed under mental health observation.
Both officers were treated and released for their injuries. The inmate was also treated for minor injuries at the jail.
Then around Saturday at 5 a.m., a "special management inmate" threw bodily fluids on an officer.
"As recommended by LMDC practice regarding exposure to bodily fluids, that officer also sought medical treatment," Durham said.
Durham says all corrections officers are trained on de-escalation techniques.
