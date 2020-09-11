RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone just got really lucky in Kentucky.
An individual cashed in on a $30 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket in Thursday, according to Kentucky Lottery officials.
The winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the BP gas station in Radcliff. The gas station will receive $25,148 for selling the winning ticket, while the winner chose to take the lump sum of $2,514,835.
Winners of the Kentucky Lottery's Gold Rush game has the option of receiving $150,000 per year for 20 years or a lump sum cash payment.
The Gold Rush game has two $3 million prizes left.
