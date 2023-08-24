LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County High School students are facing charges after a dangerous new TikTok trend.
Police said all three students are charged with terroristic threatening for taking a video of themselves telling a teacher they had a bomb or gun in their backpack.
Oldham County Schools sent a letter to parents last week, warning them about this new TikTok challenge and the consequences.
The district said it's already experienced at least four of these incidents at Oldham County High School and South Oldham High School.
The district said all four students in those incidents were suspended.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.