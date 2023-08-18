LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new TikTok challenge is already getting some kids in trouble in Oldham County.
The district sent a message to parents about the latest viral videos.
The challenge encourages students to video themselves telling a teacher they have a bomb or a gun in their backpack.
"As previously communicated in a letter to families regarding terroristic threatening, students who participate in this type of behavior face serious consequences," the message stated. "In addition to school-level discipline, students are prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law for making a threat to a public school."
The Oldham County school district has already experienced three of these incidents.
District officials ask parents to talk to their children about the consequences that come with making a threat. Parents are also encouraged to monitor their children's social media accounts and notify authorities if they witness anyone threatening violence.
"Whether written or spoken, all threats are taken seriously and students need to know the repercussions of these actions, both short and long term," the message continued. "Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress or anxiety for our students, families and staff."
