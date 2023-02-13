LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a woman's car was stolen and gun shots were fired in Shepherdsville early Saturday morning.
Melanie Goff moved to Shepherdsville in a new home in August when her peace of mind was taken away.
"We just bought a house, like you know starting to get comfortable," Goff said. "Then this happens and we gotta start over."
Goff's doorbell camera's alarm went off around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. The video showed her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder pulling off from her driveway in the Mallard Lake subdivision.
"I'm not sure why they targeted this neighborhood out of all the other neighborhoods," Goff said.
Her neighbor witnessed the car being stolen, and began looking for the cars involved in the theft. Police say that the neighbor found a suspect's car around Nancy Drive, about a mile away from the car theft.
"Our neighbors did track down one of the cars," Goff said.
The neighbor tried to block the suspects' car, when another suspect in a different car drove by Goff's neighbor and fired a gun.
"The cops came and ended up chasing them down," Goff said.
Shepherdsville Police said the suspects fired five shots at Goff's neighbor, who fired one shot at the suspects. Police said he acted in self-defense to get away.
Three teenagers were taken into custody, according to Shepherdsville Police Det. Casey Clark.
Clark said a person of interest who may have shot their gun is in LMPD's custody for unrelated charges. Police believe the group is part of a Louisville gang and they're still looking for several other suspects.
"Until everyone is arrested it's not going to make me feel any better," Goff said. "It is very overwhelming."
Clark said Shepherdsville has seen this type of crime before, and wants to remind residents to lock their doors and remove their valuables.
If someone does witness this type of crime, Clark said do not confront the person and call police immediately, and if possible provide description of the car, person and what direction the vehicle travels.
Related Stories:
- Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington
- Captured on camera | Shepherdsville used car lot owners claim vehicles stolen off property
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.