LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Campbellsville, Kentucky, arrested a third suspect years after a man was found shot to death in a car in Louisville's Riverside Gardens Park.

According to online jail documents, Campbellsville Police arrested 21-year-old Fatimah Alabusalim on Thursday. She is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center, awaiting transport to Louisville.

She was arrested on a Jefferson County indictment for murder and first-degree robbery, according to online jail records.

Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Alabusalim's arrest is in connection with the Jan. 2019 murder of 19-year-old Demani Dulaney. Dulaney's body was found at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park in the 3900 block of Lees Lane.

Rayshawn Tucker and Isaiah Brown (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

Alabusalim's connection to the murder is unclear, but she is the third suspect to be arrested for the killing. In 2019, police arrested 24-year-old Isaiah Brown and 22-year-old Rayshawn Tucker. Both suspects were charged with Complicity to Murder and Complicity to Robbery, according to online records.

