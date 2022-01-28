LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Campbellsville, Kentucky, arrested a third suspect years after a man was found shot to death in a car in Louisville's Riverside Gardens Park.
According to online jail documents, Campbellsville Police arrested 21-year-old Fatimah Alabusalim on Thursday. She is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center, awaiting transport to Louisville.
She was arrested on a Jefferson County indictment for murder and first-degree robbery, according to online jail records.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Alabusalim's arrest is in connection with the Jan. 2019 murder of 19-year-old Demani Dulaney. Dulaney's body was found at about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park in the 3900 block of Lees Lane.
Alabusalim's connection to the murder is unclear, but she is the third suspect to be arrested for the killing. In 2019, police arrested 24-year-old Isaiah Brown and 22-year-old Rayshawn Tucker. Both suspects were charged with Complicity to Murder and Complicity to Robbery, according to online records.
