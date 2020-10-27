LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested after police seized over $75,000 worth of meth and marijuana in Nelson and Washington Counties.
Molly Boone, 25, Iian Armani, 33, Ronald Ritchie, 44, and Jesse Nethery, 29, were all arrested. A task force involving several agencies executed multiple search warrants last week after a lengthy investigation. Police say they found over three pounds of methamphetamine, over six ounces of marijuana, two long guns, two handguns, two explosive devices and $2,600 dollars cash.
The suspects are charged with multiple drug trafficking and possession charges.
Police say more charges and arrests will follow.
