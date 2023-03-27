LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent weekend in Louisville with multiple shootings that left four dead and several others hospitalized.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.
The most recent shooting happened Sunday night around 11:15 p.m. in the Russell neighborhood. That's when officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of West Madison. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.
About an hour earlier, officers found another man who had been shot in the 1300 block of W. Broadway. He is expected to survive, according to police.
Late Saturday night, another man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3400 block of Southern Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.
Another shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday evening left two people dead in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police say 25-year-old Eric King Junior and 25-year old Hayley Meadors were shot found with gunshot wounds on North 38th and Main Street. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died from their injuries.
On Friday, 23-year-old Maliyah Daniel of Jeffersonville was shot and killed at a motel in the 6100 block of Airport Hotels Blvd. in the Edgewood neighborhood, according to police.
Police do not know what led up to any of these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
