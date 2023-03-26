LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on West Broadway on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of West Broadway around 10:15 p.m. That's near the Russell and California neighborhood.
Mitchell said a man was taken to University Hospital by private means. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You may also use the department's crime tip portal: click here. You can choose to remain anonymous.
