Police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on West Broadway on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of West Broadway around 10:15 p.m. That's near the Russell and California neighborhood.

Mitchell said a man was taken to University Hospital by private means. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You may also use the department's crime tip portal: click here. You can choose to remain anonymous. 

