LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two people who were shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, they've been identified as 24-year-old Eric King Jr. and 25-year-old Hayley Meadors, both of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on North 38th Street near West Main Street Saturday afternoon.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman, identified by the coroner's office as King and Meadors, who had been shot. Both were taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police said both were in critical condition at about 6 p.m.
LMPD later said both victims died at the hospital.
Police said there are no suspects.
LMPD's Homicide unit is handling the investigation because of the severity of the injuries to the victims.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You may also use the department's crime tip portal: click here. You can choose to remain anonymous.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.