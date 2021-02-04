LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men from Louisville are facing charges after a police chase on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana early Thursday morning.
In a release, Indiana State Police say about 1 a.m. a trooper clocked a 2015 Kia passenger vehicle going more than 100 miles per hour on I-65 northbound. Three troopers were at the scene, when the car was pulled over near the 67 mile marker in Bartholomew County.
ISP says after the trooper discovered what police say was criminal activity, the driver, Derek J. Fajardo, 27, put the vehicle in drive and sped north on I-65 hitting one of the troopers in the process causing minor injuries.
Police say shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle and three firearms were thrown from the car during the pursuit of the vehicle on I-65. When the driver got to State Road 46 in Columbus, Fajardo did a u-turn and headed south in I-65.
The chase continued into Jackson County where Jackson County deputies and Seymour Police officers helped deploy a tire deflation device. The vehicle came to a stop just south of Seymour.
Indiana State Police say one of the guns thrown from the vehicle along with the vehicle were found to have been reported stolen out of Louisville. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
Fajardo was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, Battery, Reckless Driving, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.
Three passengers in the car were also arrested. Jordan Griffith, 25, was faces charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Possession of Marijuana. Griffith was also wanted on a warrant out of Louisville.
Breyon Bell, 28, was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Possession of Marijuana.
Gualber Castro, 20, faces charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.
All four men were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
