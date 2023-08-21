LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four JCPS buses were involved in four separate crashes Monday morning.
One crash involving JCPS Bus No. 1184 happened a little before 7 a.m. at Estate Drive and Hobart Drive in the Cloverleaf neighborhood. One child was on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
That bus remained in operation and continued on its route.
Another crash, involving JCPS Bus No. 1855, happened a little after 7 a.m. at Six Mile Lane and Bardstown Road when the bus and an SUV collided.
A total of 31 students were on board, but no one was hurt.
A short time later, Bus No. 1306 was involved in a crash at Blankenbaker and Clarkwood. No injuries were reported but some parents did decide to pick up their students before the bus continued on its route.
A fourth JCPS was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle just after 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Chenoweth Run Road, near Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park. At this time a bus number is not available. JCPS said one student was on board the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.
The crashes came on the first day that all JCPS students returned to class after classes were canceled last week because of transportation issues that had some children arriving home as late as 9:57 p.m.
Elementary and middle school students returned to classrooms on Friday, and high schoolers did the same Monday morning.
This story may be updated when more information becomes available.
Related Stories:
- JCPS parents hopeful Monday's bus commutes go well when high schoolers return to class
- 2nd grade JCPS student dropped off at wrong stop, one mile away, despite correct bus tag
- JCPS says all students riding the bus have been dropped off on 2nd day of school following transportation issues
- JCPS working with bus compounds to help students who don't have a route
- JCPS elementary, middle school students return to class after a week off due to transportation issues
- JCPS implements 5 changes ahead of Friday's return to school, including new app to track buses
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- JCPS postpones start of Early Childhood programs, leaving parents looking for child care
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.