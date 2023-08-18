LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after the official first day of school, some Jefferson County Public Schools students returned to classrooms Friday.
Students began the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 9, but the first day was plagued with bus delays in the morning and the afternoon as the district had implemented new school start times and bus routes. Some students' buses never showed up that morning, and others didn't get dropped off from school that evening until almost 10 p.m.
JCPS decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday and later extended that closure to include Monday and Tuesday of this week. Monday, the district said schools would remain closed Wednesday and Thursday before implementing a "staggered" return.
Elementary and middle school students were the first to return Friday before high school students follow on Monday. Superintendent Marty Pollio said the weekend would allow the district time to make any needed adjustments before Monday.
JCPS announced five immediate changes that were going to be in place for students getting back on the bus Friday morning:
- Buses will no longer wait at depots for extended periods of time. If a bus runs exceptionally late, other depot buses will continue their routes, and the late students will be transported by a different bus or JCPS van.
- School leaders will have access to the Edulog Parent Portal Lite app to help families know where buses are in real-time. This app will also be available for JCPS parents as soon as we finalize our internal systems to support guardian access.
- Some bus drivers will have a JCPS employee riding with them to help guide them through challenging routes.
- Additional traffic flow support at some of our highest traffic areas.
- Increased communication support at bus compounds and the JCPS 485-RIDE Call Center to better answer families' questions.
District leaders said the bus hotline will stay open Friday until the last student is dropped off.
JCPS has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
The district is also asking parents to observe a 45-minute "grace period" after the scheduled arrival time of children before calling to track down their bus.
How's your student's return to school going? Leave pictures or a comment on WDRB's Facebook post.
Related Stories:
- JCPS implements 5 changes ahead of Friday's return to school, including new app to track buses
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.