LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The domino effect from transportation issues continues for Jefferson County Public Schools as the first round of students get ready to head back to class Friday morning.
The return dates are set for elementary and middle school students to return Friday, and high school students on Monday.
Before even having their first day, the district has postponed the start of its Early Childhood Education programs because it needs extra time.
Early Childhood students' first day was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, but the district announced Thursday afternoon that will be postponed for "at least" two weeks.
It leaves working parents having to find child care at the last minute, like parent Garbrielle Farrow for her child Hunter.
"He (Hunter) was very excited. All he does is talk about Miss Brittany. And he said, 'are we're gonna see Miss Brittany?' And I said, 'well maybe, let’s hope so,' and then told him today, 'Hunter I have bad news,' and he said, 'uh oh,' I said, 'well you won’t be starting school next Wednesday and you won’t be able to see Miss Brittany,' and he said, 'oh, I’m sad,'" Farrow said.
Farrow's 4-year-old son is enrolled in one of the JCPS programs, but he's going to have to wait a while longer before he can see his favorite teacher.
"I miss Miss Brittany," said Hunter.
Although he's content to play with his toy cars, his mom wishes he was still enrolled in his summer day care program. She unenrolled him, anticipating he would begin at JCPS on Wednesday.
"I'm also going to look into possibly begging a way into the day care," said Gabrielle Farrow. "Being like, can he stay for another couple of weeks?"
JCPS said part of its short-term adjustments to busing is using buses meant for the Early Childhood Education programs to help bus k-12 students, who head back to class Friday and Monday.
"It would not have worked out that we could bring Early Childhood back right now because we are working on those adjustments and need those buses at this time," said Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for JCPS.
The district gave parents several days notice and a list of day care facilities that have availability, but there is no certainty that its youngest kids will go back in two weeks.
"We will update families when we have a better grasp of if it will extend past that two weeks," said Callahan.
“I'm not that positive about the two-ish weeks. I think it'll probably possibly be maybe three, three weeks, something like that," Farrow said. "So again, we're blessed to be able to, you know, figure out some way but not everyone is able to have an A, B, C, D, E plan.”
The uncertainty is leaving families on thin ice, while also facing the reality.
"Really just trying to be patient with JCPS," said Farrow. "Families can't withstand that. Working parents can't withstand changes, flip-flopping things like that, it's impossible."
JCPS has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
