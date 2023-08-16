LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) continues to address a bus driver shortage, one school board member believes the district should be doing more to address student discipline on buses.
JCPS has close to 600 bus drivers right now, but hopes to hire more.
Linda Duncan, a member of the Jefferson County Board of Education representing District 5, said at Tuesday's meeting she believes bus driver recruitment is related to address student behavior, instead of increasing pay.
Duncan said addressing discipline is a win-win long-term.
"I expect us to support our discipline code and these drivers and take their referrals seriously," said Duncan. "Have our assistant principals work these referrals and provide the consequences that need to be provided. Riding a bus is a privilege, it is not a guarantee and the price of riding the bus is you follow the rules. You cannot ride these buses and abuse drivers and I will not stand for that."
JCPS currently offers transportation to every student, but the school district plans to evaluate if it can continue to do so.
Board member James Craig suggested JCPS no longer provide transportation to student who attend magnet schools, which draws students from across Jefferson County.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said there are 550 routes the district covers while "providing more services to students and families with transportation than we ever have."
