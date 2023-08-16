LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elementary and high school students were riding on the same buses, according to a member of the Jefferson County Board of Education.
Last week, JCPS suffered district-wide transportation issues on the first day of school, which was plagued by bus delays in the morning and afternoon. It was the state's largest school district first try at implementing a staggered start time across Louisville.
After nearly 20,000 children missed instructional time because of late buses last year, JCPS decided on a new plan with nine different start times ranging from 7:40-10:40 a.m. The staggered starts decreased JCPS bus routes by several hundred.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Education spoke during a meeting at the VanHoose Education Center for the first time after the transportation issues. The school district was unaware of elementary and high school students riding on the bus together.
Board member Linda Duncan, who represents District 5, asked Chris Perkins, JCPS Chief Operations Officer, if that was intended.
"That was not part of the plan, I'd love to know which bus so we can address that directly," said Perkin.
After Perkins answered Duncan, the audience at the meeting was heard saying, "all of them."
Duncan said, "I had some complaints about that."
JCPS said elementary school students are never intended to be on the bus at the same time with middle or high school students. If a parent believes their student's bus route is mixed with older students, they should report it to the transportation department.
On Friday, elementary and middle school students will return. High school students are planned to return on Monday.
Students of all ages will receive bus stop tags, which include their bus information. JCPS previously only provided tags to elementary school students.
Families can utilize the JCPS Bus Finder portal by clicking here.
