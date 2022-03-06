LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot while inside a restaurant near NuLu on Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street around 4:30 p.m. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Smiley said several shots were fired into The Seafood Lady from a vehicle that pulled up into the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson streets.
Four people, whose ages and genders haven't been released, were hit by gunfire. Two were taken to University of Louisville Hospital while two others were privately taken to a hospital in Jeffersonville, according to Smiley.
Smiley said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.