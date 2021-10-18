LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky rescue team is calling a 4-year-old boy a miracle.
While hiking near Princess Arch at the Red River Gorge Friday on Friday, the boy slipped away from his parents and took a tumbling fall from a cliff.
In a social media post, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says he hit several ledges, falling 70 feet in total.
The boy's father scrambled down the cliff face to reach him.
Members of the rescue crew met up with the father as he reached the highway.
"Incredibly, while the child was certainly scraped up and bruised, he appeared to be otherwise okay," the agency posted on Facebook. "He was very talkative, and very interested in super heroes."
"The only super hero present was him."
The boy was examined by EMS and found to be unharmed, according to the rescue team, before being released into the care of his parents.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.