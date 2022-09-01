LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange.
Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Baptist expects the project will create more than 200 new jobs by the time it's complete.
"What we're trying to do here in the county is create long-lasting, sustainable jobs," La Grange Mayor John Black said. "If we can do that, we can keep these young, bright students that are coming out of Oldham County High School (and) we can bring them back to La Grange, Kentucky, to get a pharmacy job, a pharmaceutical pharmacy tech job. That's what we're lacking.."
The project is expected to break ground in December and be completed by 2024.
