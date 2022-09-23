LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth person in 2022 recently tested positive for the West Nile virus in Jefferson County.
One of those four people has died from the virus.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it's still finding mosquitoes with West Nile virus in several parts of the city. It's fogging those areas.
Mosquitoes with West Nile were previously reported this summer in the following ZIP codes: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40215, 40258 and 40272.
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. Click here for more tips.
According to the health department, in most instances, people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. However, less than 1% of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis. People over 60 years of age are at the greatest risk for severe disease. Those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are also at greater risk for serious illness.
You can check if your area has been fogged or will be. Call the mosquito hotline at 502-574-6641.
