LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people, including three children, were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash in Henry County on Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chad Johnson says a 911 call was made around 4:45 p.m. about the crash on Lake Jericho Road and Highway 153.
Police believe a dump truck driving on Highway 153 first "dropped off the right side of the roadway" for unknown reasons.
They say the truck, which was driven by a Louisville man, crossed the center line when it came back onto the road and hit an SUV head-on that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The dump truck then overturned, landing on its driver's side, where it spilled its load of asphalt onto the road, Johnson said.
Three children who were inside of the SUV were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The driver of each vehicle was also transported to the hospital. Their injuries are thought to be minor, according to KSP dispatch.
