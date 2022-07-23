LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old Louisville boy died at Norton Children's Hospital Friday evening after he was found in a neighbor's pool, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with the department's Eighth Division responded on a missing child report just before 8 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive. That's in an neighborhood off South Beckley Station Road near Shelbyville Road and the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Once on scene, police found Hayder Rasheed in a neighboring pool. Two officers jumped in to rescue him.
Rasheed was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, but later died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the manner of death as accidental and the cause of death as consistent with drowning.
On Friday, Smiley said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but foul play is not suspected.
