A 5-year-old Indiana girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister.
Police said Deor Nita died Wednesday in Cumberland, Indiana, just east of Indianapolis, Fox59 reported. Officers said Deor was at home with her four siblings and their great-great grandmother.
Four of them were playing upstairs when the shooting happened.
Police said the great-great grandmother has no idea where the gun came from because she just helped clean the room.
"It's sad for everybody," Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Woodland said. "For the family, the mom that had to come home and see, the grandma that had to find her, it's awful. It's tragic.
"It's disgusting to have this happen, and it's a wakeup call for people. If you haven't seen it enough, this should be enough."
Investigators aren't sure yet who owns the gun.