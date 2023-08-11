LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now dozens of new troopers ready to serve Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police just had 51 cadets graduate from the training academy. The class will increase the number of troopers in the state to about 940.
The police agency said this is the highest number of troopers it has employed since 2006.
Last year, state legislators passed funding for $15,000 in raises, paid vacation and enhanced benefits.
To be able to put the badge on, cadets had to pass 24 weeks of intense training, more than 1,000 hours of studying constitutional law, juvenile and traffic laws, weapons training, first aid and more.
"Everybody who previously or currently wears this in this uniform knows it's just an accomplishment you can't describe until you completed it," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. "I truly envy you as you start out your career as a state trooper."
KSP is accepting applications for its next class. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Aspiring troopers will start in January 2024.
