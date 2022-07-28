LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night when a semitruck hit an overpass on Interstate 65 southbound in Scott County.
According to Indiana State Police, the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
ISP Sellersburg is currently working and single vehicle fatality crash, I-65 southbound at the 34 mile-marker. Both southbound lanes are closed at the crash site, however, traffic is exiting at the 34 mile marker and re-entering southbound on the other side of the bridge pic.twitter.com/hCCIMMFggi— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) July 29, 2022
In a news release Friday, ISP said Brian Bayne, 53, of Bakerstown, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Corner's Office.
The crash closed both southbound lanes for several hours.
