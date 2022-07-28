Scott County semi crash.jfif

The semi-truck single vehicle crash on I-65 SB in Scott County. (Source: ISP Sgt. Carey Huls)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night when a semitruck hit an overpass on Interstate 65 southbound in Scott County.

According to Indiana State Police, the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. 

In a news release Friday, ISP said Brian Bayne, 53, of Bakerstown, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Corner's Office.

The crash closed both southbound lanes for several hours.

