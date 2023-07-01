LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the two victims in the explosion at Dine Company warehouse from earlier this week died on Saturday.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old Hugh Doty Jr. died from injuries sustained in the incident.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Joey Bowman said the incident took place just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dine Company warehouse on Fitzgerald Road near Shively.
Two people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries at the time.
The status of the second victim is unknown at this time.
Bowman said the incident is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Arson Unit.
