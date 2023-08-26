LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual race to raise funding for research of a rare cancer was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday morning.
Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was held at the Waterfront Park by the Big Four Bridge. With a goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, 50 teams and more than 800 people registered for the event.
The Sarcoma Foundation of America holds around 20 fundraising events throughout the year. SFA CEO Brandi Felser said Louisville's race is one of the best-attended ones every year.
Sarcoma is a cancer of the connective tissue, making up just 1% of all adult cancer in the U.S. Felser said sarcoma makes up 15 to 20% of childhood cancers.
Each year, more than 16,000 people are diagnosed with one of the 100 types of sarcoma.
"For many sub-types, there aren't any FDA approved treatments, so this event is important to raise much-needed research funds so that we can bring treatments to the market for patients when they are diagnosed with sarcoma," Felser said.
The race also had a silent auction, a kid zone with games, a tribute to survivors and victims were remembered.
As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, the event had raised more than $94,800
To donate to the Race to Cure Sarcoma, click here.