LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth Louisville Metro Police officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an overtime fraud scheme in 2018.
Officer Jackie Miller pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception.
As part of a plea agreement, Miller admitted to using his security company, Metro Protection Services, to use other officers to work off-duty security shifts while they were on duty for LMPD.
According to court documents, Miller got a cut for every shift worked by those officers and also worked a number of the shifts himself.
Miller will also resign from his job with LMPD, surrender his law enforcement license and do 100 hours of community service.
Prosecutors also want him sentenced to three years in prison, with two of those years diverted.
LMPD officers Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua Yokum pleaded guilty in January to theft charges, but avoided jail time and were still employed by the department.
